News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After flak for Aryan case, Wankhede transferred to Chennai

After flak for Aryan case, Wankhede transferred to Chennai

Source: PTI
May 31, 2022 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai when the NCB arrested several persons, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the controversial drugs-on-cruise case last year, was on Monday transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai, an official said.

The NCB, which recently filed a charge-sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case, gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, while an SIT set up by the anti-drug agency claimed the probe led by Wankhede had lapses.

After the end of his tenure at the NCB, the 2008-batch IRS officer was shifted to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai earlier this year.

 

Wankhede is likely to take up his Chennai posting on June 10, the official said.

The controversial officer was also in the news during his tenure as Mumbai NCB zonal director for his probe into the alleged drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who is Sameer Wankhede, really?
Who is Sameer Wankhede, really?
Sameer Wankhede's bar licence cancelled
Sameer Wankhede's bar licence cancelled
Goodbye Sameer Wankhede!
Goodbye Sameer Wankhede!
SEE: Gujarat Titans' Victory Parade
SEE: Gujarat Titans' Victory Parade
Why the Chinese Need To Worry
Why the Chinese Need To Worry
Do You Have Mediclaim Queries?
Do You Have Mediclaim Queries?
FPI concerns remain as shift to T+1 settlement nears
FPI concerns remain as shift to T+1 settlement nears
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Wankhede: Drug-buster whose biggest op went bust

Wankhede: Drug-buster whose biggest op went bust

Aryan Khan case: Wankhede faces heat for shoddy work

Aryan Khan case: Wankhede faces heat for shoddy work

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances