Sameer Wankhede faces govt action for 'shoddy work' in Aryan Khan case

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 27, 2022 17:58 IST
The government has asked the finance ministry to take action against former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy work" while probing a 'drugs-on-cruise' case in which film star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was arrested last year, official sources said.

IMAGE: Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede at the NCB office in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Appropriate action is also being initiated against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate, they added.        

 

Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB in the October 2021 'drugs-on-cruise' case on Friday.

Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service officer and the finance ministry is the nodal authority to take the action against him.

The government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his alleged shoddy investigation in the 'drugs-on-cruise' case, sources said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
