News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3.4 lakh central security personnel with state forces to be deployed for LS poll

3.4 lakh central security personnel with state forces to be deployed for LS poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 16, 2024 22:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission is expected to deploy 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel along with state police forces in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections and the assembly polls in four states beginning April 19, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A maximum of 92,000 personnel of CAPFs are likely to be deployed in politically volatile West Bengal, where elections will be held in seven phases, followed by 63,500 personnel in militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir, where polling will be held in five phases.

As many as 36,000 personnel will be deployed in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh, where polling will be held in three phases.

The EC has considered the requests made by the state CEOs and decided to deploy a maximum of around 3,400 companies of the CAPFs in all states and Union territories in a phased manner to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, an official privy to the development said.

A CAPF company comprises around 100 personnel.

The entire force mobilisation will be completed in the next few days.

 

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held coinciding with the Lok Sabha polls.

A maximum of 920 companies of CAPFs are expected to be deployed in West Bengal in a phased manner, followed by 635 companies in Jammu and Kashmir, 360 companies in Chhattisgarh, 295 companies in Bihar, 252 companies in Uttar Pradesh and 250 companies each in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab, the official said.

The CAPFs are the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and National Security Guard (NSG).

The combined strength of all CAPFs is around 10 lakh.

In other states where a sizeable number of CAPFs are expected to be deployed are: 200 companies each in Gujarat, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, 175 companies in Odisha, 160 companies each in Assam and Telangana, 150 in Maharashtra, 113 in Madhya Pradesh, 100 in Tripura among others.

Those forces which will be deployed in West Bengal, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and Jammu and Kashmir have already reached their respective destinations.

According to the plan, about 2,000 companies were mobilised as part of the pre-poll deployment in sensitive and hyper-sensitive constituencies beginning March 1.

About 1.5 lakh personnel will move through roads and rail as part of this mobilisation, another official said.

The Railways have also made available adequate rolling stocks with all appropriate facilities in trains, thereby ensuring hassle-free and timely movement of the forces to perform election duties.

Officials said the the CAPF personnel are being deployed for poll-related duties, such as area domination, confidence-building measures, poll day-related duties, guarding of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and strong room centres, counting centre security, etc during the elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 LS polls: Longest poll season since 1st elections
2024 LS polls: Longest poll season since 1st elections
Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar: PM after poll dates declared
Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar: PM after poll dates declared
2024 battle royal: 'Modi's Guarantee' vs Cong's Nyay
2024 battle royal: 'Modi's Guarantee' vs Cong's Nyay
Noted singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP
Noted singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
Modi wants to tour everywhere: Oppn on 7-phase LS poll
Modi wants to tour everywhere: Oppn on 7-phase LS poll
EC announces 26 assembly bypolls alongwith LS poll
EC announces 26 assembly bypolls alongwith LS poll
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Which state will vote in how many phases? Deets here

Which state will vote in how many phases? Deets here

Arunachal, Sikkim, Odisha, AP to vote alongside LS poll

Arunachal, Sikkim, Odisha, AP to vote alongside LS poll

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances