After Delhi, govt grants citizenship under CAA in Bengal, Haryana, U'khand

After Delhi, govt grants citizenship under CAA in Bengal, Haryana, U'khand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 30, 2024 00:02 IST
The Union government on Wednesday started granting citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Pakistani refugees who got Indian citizenship under CAA during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in North East Delhi, May 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian nationality to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

The applicants in West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand were granted citizenship on Wednesday by the respective State Empowered Committee, the Union home ministry said in a statement.

The first set of citizenship certificates after the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, granted by the Empowered Committee, Delhi, were handed over to the applicants in New Delhi by the Union Home Secretary on May 15.

This second tranche of citizenship certificates were issued on Wednesday, days before the final phase of voting for Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

Several constituencies in West Bengal will vote in the final phase on Saturday. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Even though the CAA was enactment in 2019, the rules to grant citizenship under it was were issued on March 11 this year, after a delay of more than four years.

The CAA rules envisage the manner of application form, procedure for processing applications by the District Level Committee (DLC), scrutiny and grant of citizenship by State Level Empowered Committee.

The processing of applications is completely through the online portal The passing of the CAA in 2019 sparked protests in different parts of the country with agitators terming the law "discriminatory".

Over a hundred people lost their lives during the anti-CAA protests or police action in various parts of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been maintaining that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land.

He accused the Opposition of misleading the people on the issue.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
