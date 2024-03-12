News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CAA to grant citizenship with retrospective effect

CAA to grant citizenship with retrospective effect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 12, 2024 23:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eligible applicants under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) will be granted Indian nationality with retrospective effect as specified in the law, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Pakistani refugees celebrate Holi as the government of India notifies the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after the rules for the implementation of the CAA were issued, the Ministry of Home Affairs launched a portal for submitting applications for eligible people to get Indian citizenship under the CAA.

In the portal, there are answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the submission of applications for the grant of citizenship under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act 1955.

 

On a question about the date from which the citizenship will be granted under the CAA, the MHA portal said, 'Persons granted citizenship by registrar neutralisation under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act 1955 shall be deemed to be a citizen of India from the date of his/her entry into India.'

When asked about this FAQ, a home ministry official confirmed that citizenship under the CAA will be granted with retrospective effect as prescribed in the law.

"The date of the applicant's entry into India will be the date of granting Indian citizenship under the CAA. It could be 10 years ago, 15 years ago or 25 years ago," the official said.

The government on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Now, Indian nationality will be given under the CAA to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

The application from the person covered under the CAA will have to be made under section 6B of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

This application will be available online at indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in and on mobile application namely CAA-2019.

The applicant has to submit the application online to the Empowered Committee through the District Level Committee (DLC) headed by the Designated Officer (DO).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'CAA protects Islam from...': MHA to Indian Muslims
'CAA protects Islam from...': MHA to Indian Muslims
CAA not to be implemented in tribal areas of NE
CAA not to be implemented in tribal areas of NE
CAA: Uneasy calm prevails in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area
CAA: Uneasy calm prevails in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area
Withdraw anti-CAA stir or face action: Assam Police
Withdraw anti-CAA stir or face action: Assam Police
WPL 2024 PIX: Perry powers RCB into play-offs
WPL 2024 PIX: Perry powers RCB into play-offs
Khattar hints at being fielded in Lok Sabha polls
Khattar hints at being fielded in Lok Sabha polls
New Haryana CM seeks to prove majority on Wed
New Haryana CM seeks to prove majority on Wed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CAA applicants require these documents

CAA applicants require these documents

Govt unveils portal for Indian citizenship under CAA

Govt unveils portal for Indian citizenship under CAA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances