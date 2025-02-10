Who will succeed Biren Singh as Manipur CM?

A day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation, state BJP in-charge Sambit Patra on Monday held closed-door meetings with several BJP legislators at a hotel in Imphal to decide the next course of action, party sources said.

IMAGE: Security is heightened in Imphal following the resignation of N Biren Singh as Manipur chief minister. Photograph: ANI/X

According to the sources, Patra met Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, municipal administration housing development minister Y Khemchand, education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh and BJP MLA Th Radheshyam. Three among them are known for their strained relationship with Singh.

The BJP legislators are expected to hold more meetings over the next 48 hours, either within the state or elsewhere, they added.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the state capital, especially in sensitive areas such as Sanjenthong, Singjamei, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Kangla Gate.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra welcomed Singh's resignation but opposed any move to impose President's rule in the state.

"Congress wants a new leader and a new government. We oppose any plans to impose President's rule in the state because people's mandate must be respected by the Union government," Meghachandra told reporters.

He added, "Singh knew he would be defeated in the no-confidence motion in the assembly. He should have resigned long ago. It is his administrative failure that has plunged the state into turmoil."

The state's budget session, scheduled for Monday, was scrapped following Singh's resignation. The opposition had planned to bring a no-confidence motion against Singh during the session.

The National People's Party (NPP) also welcomed Singh's resignation and reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating with the BJP to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

NPP legislative party leader Sheikh Noorul Hassan told reporters, "We withdrew support from the Singh government because we lost faith in his leadership due to his failure to restore peace and stability in the state. His resignation is a welcome step toward achieving that goal."

He further added, "As part of the NDA alliance at the Centre, we will continue to cooperate and work with the BJP in the coming days to bring the state back to complete normalcy."

The NPP, which has seven legislators in the 60-member assembly, withdrew its support from the Biren Singh-led government in November last year.

Reacting to Singh's resignation, Kuki student leader M Thenginmang Haokip said the step should have been taken long ago.

"Singh was scared of the proposed no-confidence motion. The government of Manipur was bound to collapse. The next step will be re-election or alternatively, President's rule," he added.

Amidst rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in the strife-torn state, Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan.

The governor accepted Singh's resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested that he continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.

The development came hours after Singh returned from Delhi after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh had been defying the opposition's demand to step down as CM of the ethnic violence-hit state where trouble broke out 21 months ago in May 2023.

Last week, a new controversy erupted after the Supreme Court sought a sealed-cover forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of Singh in the ethnic violence.

The tapes reportedly included conversations where Singh allegedly suggested that Meitei groups were allowed to loot arms and ammunition from the state government during the unrest, which has so far claimed 250 lives.

In his resignation letter, Singh said, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri."

"My sincere request to the central government through your good office is to continue with the same. I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them ... To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilisational history over thousands of years," the letter added.

Singh also requested the Centre to continue the "crackdown on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants and the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism."

BJP sources on the other hand expressed hope that Singh's stepping down will help boost the efforts being helmed by the Centre to broker peace between the two main ethnic communities in the state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.