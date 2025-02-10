Revealed! Congress Brahmastra To Split Manipur BJP

'Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign.'

'If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.'

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit A Shah meets with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his council of ministers at the CM's secretariat in Imphal, May 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Just when one thought that what could the Congress in Manipur do with just five MLAs in its kitty, this interview of state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh would make you believe that even with just 5 MLAs the party has fired a powerful Brahmastra against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation on Sunday, February 9, 2025, has deepened the state's ongoing political turmoil. With ethnic violence persisting since May 3, 2023 and widespread dissatisfaction among both the public and ruling party MLAs, Manipur faces an uncertain political future.

In this candid interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com, Keisham Meghachandra Singh -- a four-time MLA from Wangkhem -- lays out the Congress perspective on the unfolding crisis, their attempt to bring a no-confidence motion against Biren Singh and the role of state assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh.

Keisham Meghachandra Singh claims that the governor's order nullifying the scheduled assembly session is unconstitutional and highlights how Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, who is reportedly eyeing the chief minister's post, has contributed to the power struggle within the BJP.

The Congress had proposed a no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh. Now that he has resigned, what happens in Manipur next, and what will be your strategy?

Yesterday (on the evening of February 9), he submitted his resignation, and after that, the honourable governor (Ajit Kumar Bhalla) issued a notification declaring the scheduled assembly session (from February 10, 2025) null and void under Article 174.

This order is unconstitutional and illegal because the gap between the last session and the current session should not exceed six months. The session was supposed to take place today, and if it does not happen, it will violate Article 174.

So, what exactly has the governor ordered?

The governor has declared the previous order to summon the session (beginning February 10, 2025) as null and void. However, there is no mention of suspended animation or any other specific action.

What does 'null and void' mean in this context?

It means that the previous order to summon the assembly session has been cancelled.

Do you think this will lead to a constitutional crisis in the state?

Yes, because if the session does not happen tomorrow (February 11, 2025), it creates a constitutional crisis.

IMAGE: Congress Manipur President Keisham Meghachandra Singh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keisham Meghachandra Singh/Facebook

With just five MLAs, was the Congress really planning to table a no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh?

Yes. We had already announced our intention to move a no-confidence motion before the chief minister resigned. I even posted this on my social media handles, including Twitter (now X), stating that the Congress was ready to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

Why did N Biren Singh resign? What led to his resignation?

Violence has been ongoing in Manipur since May 3, 2023 -- almost two years now. People, including his own MLAs, were dissatisfied and fed up with his leadership. There is no free movement between (the Meitei and Kuki) communities, and the people of Manipur are suffering.

Even though active violence has reduced, people remain restricted in their movement. Over 60,000 internally displaced persons are still in relief camps, and their number could soon reach 1 lakh.

The suffering continues, and representatives from various constituencies, even his party legislators from the BJP, feel helpless.

Were BJP MLAs also dissatisfied with N Biren Singh? Was the Congress in touch with them before moving the proposed no-confidence motion?

Yes, BJP MLAs were dissatisfied. Five Congress MLAs filed a disqualification petition against nine MLAs, including five members from the Janata Dal-United and four from the National People's Party, who had merged with the BJP.

The total number of MLAs in question was 11, but we filed petitions against nine and the Speaker had already decided on our petition but had held his judgement reserved.

The BJP house in Manipur is divided because of our Brahmastra.

What was the Speaker's position on the disqualification of these MLAs?

Before the session, the Speaker had already completed the hearings on the disqualification cases and reserved his judgment.

The chief minister and the Speaker were in a divided house, which is why the Speaker proceeded with the hearings and reserved the judgement. As a result, the NPP MLAs declared their intent to sit with the Opposition.

The NPP MLAs recently announced that they would sit with the Opposition?

Yes, this is a recent development.

Does this mean they would have voted against N Biren Singh during the no-confidence motion?

Yes, particularly due to the disqualification case filed by the Congress.

Was this proposed no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh a part of the Congress strategy to corner him and bring out the differences within the Manipur BJP legislature party into the open?

Yes. When we filed the disqualification case, it created divisions within the ruling party. The Speaker saw an opportunity and took advantage of the situation.

We have reasons to believe that Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh also wants to become chief minister. Our move to file disqualification petitions created divisions within the BJP, which worked in our favour.

Even though the Congress has only five MLAs, you were confident that a divided BJP would support your no-confidence motion?

Yes. Knowing that a no-confidence motion would succeed, the BJP central leadership forced N Biren Singh to resign. If he had lost on the floor of the House, it would have been a major setback for the BJP.

Was the Congress in talks with Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh? Reports suggest that Congress was willing to support him as chief minister. Is that true?

There were discussions. The Speaker and some MLAs wanted the BJP leadership to replace N Biren Singh, but the central BJP leadership declined their request. This led to divisions within the BJP.

Did the Congress and Thokchom Satyabrata Singh have a joint plan to dethrone N Biren Singh?

The Congress was not directly supporting the BJP. Our primary objective was to move a no-confidence motion based on the current crisis in Manipur. However, the Congress has always demanded N Biren Singh's replacement.

If Thokchom Satyabrata Singh becomes chief minister, will the Congress support him?

If he continues under BJP leadership, we will not support him. However, if he splits from the BJP, we will consider supporting him in the interest of Manipur.

Is the Congress trying to break the BJP in Manipur?

You could say that. However, BJP leaders need to decide whether they want to align with the Congress.

So the Congress will support Thokchom Satyabrata Singh only if he splits from the BJP?

Yes, that is the condition.

Who do you think will be the next chief minister of Manipur?

It could be Thokchom Satyabrata Singh if he quits the BJP and gets Congress support.

Manipur Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar has called for N Biren Singh's arrest. What are your thoughts on this?

Yes, he has made that statement. The decision on any legal action will depend on the ongoing developments.