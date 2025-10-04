HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Decisive progress': Modi hails Trump as Hamas agrees to release hostages

Source: PTI
October 04, 2025 13:13 IST

India welcomes United States President Donald Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi referred to the indications of the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and said it marks a significant step forward in efforts to restore peace in the region.

He said on X, "India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace."

 

Trump has ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

Source: PTI
