Jaishankar meets Muttaqi, India upgrades Kabul mission to embassy

India on Friday announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciating the Taliban set-up in Kabul for showing sensitivity towards New Delhi's security concerns.

IMAGE: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar with visit Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, New Delhi, October 10, 2025. Photograph: S Jaishankar/X

Jaishankar made the announcement during his wide-ranging talks with visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a "technical team".

"Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan," Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," he said.

Jaishankar also announced that India's longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed.

The external affairs ministry said both India and Afghanistan have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity.

"However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

"We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy," he added.

In his remarks, Muttaqi described India as an important country of the region and that it has always stood by Afghan people and has assisted them in many areas.