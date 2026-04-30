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Afghan Shelling Injures Civilians In Pakistan Border Region

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 15:32 IST

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Cross-border shelling allegedly by Afghan Taliban forces has injured eight civilians, including women and children, in a residential area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Eight civilians, including women and children, were injured in cross-border shelling in Pakistan.
  • The shelling allegedly came from Afghan Taliban forces.
  • The incident occurred in the Angoor Adda border region of South Waziristan.
  • Multiple houses were damaged in the cross-border shelling incident.
  • Injured civilians were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Eight civilians, including women and children, were injured in cross-border shelling allegedly carried out by Afghan Taliban forces at a residential border area in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police said on Thursday.

Cross-Border Shelling Incident Details

The shelling hit the houses in Angoor Adda, a border region of South Waziristan, late Wednesday.

 

Multiple houses were damaged in the shelling, with a total of eight people injured, including women and children, the Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Lower, Shahid Ali Khan, said. 

Medical Response and Investigation

 Medical officer Dr Ashfaq confirmed that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they received initial treatment before being referred to hospitals in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar for further care.

Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage caused by what officials described as unprovoked aggression targeting the civilian population in the border area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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