Afghan Shelling Injures Civilians In Pakistan Border Region

Cross-border shelling allegedly by Afghan Taliban forces has injured eight civilians, including women and children, in a residential area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Eight civilians, including women and children, were injured in cross-border shelling in Pakistan.

The shelling allegedly came from Afghan Taliban forces.

The incident occurred in the Angoor Adda border region of South Waziristan.

Multiple houses were damaged in the cross-border shelling incident.

Injured civilians were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Eight civilians, including women and children, were injured in cross-border shelling allegedly carried out by Afghan Taliban forces at a residential border area in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police said on Thursday.

Cross-Border Shelling Incident Details

The shelling hit the houses in Angoor Adda, a border region of South Waziristan, late Wednesday.

Multiple houses were damaged in the shelling, with a total of eight people injured, including women and children, the Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Lower, Shahid Ali Khan, said.

Medical Response and Investigation

Medical officer Dr Ashfaq confirmed that the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they received initial treatment before being referred to hospitals in Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar for further care.

Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage caused by what officials described as unprovoked aggression targeting the civilian population in the border area.