Afghan Earthquake: The Aftermath

Glimpses of the destruction caused by the earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan:

IMAGE: Searching for survivors amidst the debris of a destroyed home. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: Bags of bread transported by a Taliban helicopter for the earthquake victims. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: A Taliban helicopter carrying aid lands in an earthquake affected area. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: A Taliban helicopter takes off after bringing aid to the site. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: People carry the body of an earthquake victim. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghan men receive bread. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: An Afghan family carries their belongings before being shifted to a camp. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: An Afghan woman is helped to reach an evacuation helicopter after she lost some of her relatives in the earthquake. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: Afghan people wait to receive aid in the affected area. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

IMAGE: Volunteers from the Al-Khidmat Foundation load sacks of flour on a truck for the people affected in Afghanistan in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com