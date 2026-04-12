Adityanath Accuses TMC of Appeasement, Promises 'Double-Engine' Growth in Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning in West Bengal, accusing the TMC of appeasement and promising inclusive governance and development under a BJP 'double-engine' government.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Yogi Adityanath accuses the TMC government of appeasement policies that threaten the Hindu identity of West Bengal.

Adityanath promises a 'double-engine' BJP government to bring inclusive governance and development to West Bengal, similar to the changes in Uttar Pradesh.

He criticises Mamata Banerjee for her alleged silence on atrocities against minority Hindus and demographic changes due to infiltration.

Adityanath highlights the lack of support for farmers and the absence of central government scheme benefits in West Bengal under the TMC regime.

He asserts that a BJP government will protect the state's identity, safeguard its inclusive character, and ensure justice for BJP workers.

Accusing the TMC of pursuing appeasement policies in West Bengal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged people to vote for a "double-engine" government here to bring in "a truly inclusive regime".

Addressing a rally at Sonamukhi in Bankura district, Adityanath said Bengal is known as the land of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna, who enriched the country's spiritual quest.

"But the TMC government disrespects spiritual icons revered worldwide, posing a threat to the Hindu identity of the state," he alleged.

"Bengal has now become the place of 'goonda gardi', which was common in UP nine-ten years back before the BJP came to power there. There was a lack of development and growth in UP. But see the changes now," he added.

Adityanath said there is no appeasement in UP, but "inclusive Hinduism", where every community can live peacefully in a secure environment.

"Every month, there used to be a curfew. But since 2017, with the BJP in power in UP, there have been no curfews or riots. All mafias have been dealt with in the way they deserve, with zero tolerance. Now, UP is an important contributor to India's growth," he said.

BJP's Commitment to Cultural Values and Justice

Asserting that Vande Mataram led to a spiritual awakening among Indians, Adityanath said the BJP will ensure the values and ideals of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay are propagated, and his contributions are remembered in a proper way.

He claimed that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP will form a government in Bengal, and atrocities, rapes and murders will be things of the past.

"Many BJP workers were killed, and their hands were amputated by TMC goons. These goons will be dealt with accordingly," he claimed.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee and TMC's Policies

Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged she was "silent on the atrocities of minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, particularly the killing of a Dalit, while BJP leaders condemned such attacks".

"She did not open her mouth as she is afraid of losing her vote bank in Bengal," he alleged.

Adityanath claimed that during the TMC regime, demographic changes had taken place in West Bengal because of infiltration.

"The BJP will protect the state's identity and safeguard its inclusive character," he claimed.

Adityanath said many 'karsevaks' (volunteers) from Bengal had travelled to Ayodhya for the Ram temple movement.

"Ironically, TMC and Mamata Banerjee did not support the Ram temple movement. It shows their true colour," he said.

Promises for Farmers and Development

Accusing the TMC of ignoring the state's farmers, Adityanath said they are not getting proper support prices for their agri-produce.

"Bengal farmers should get prices of crops on par with the national rate available in states like UP," he said.

He said the people of UP were getting benefits of central schemes, but he felt sad about the situation in West Bengal.

"In UP, 10 crore people have got Ayushman Bharat benefits. Crores have got houses under the PM Awas Yojana, and piped drinking water is available everywhere. But the situation in Bengal makes us sad. Such developments will also happen in Bengal when the BJP comes to power," he said.

West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.