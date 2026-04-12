Adityanath Slams TMC's Appeasement Policies, Urges Support for BJP in West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intensifies the West Bengal election campaign by accusing the TMC of appeasement politics and promising inclusive governance under a BJP government.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Yogi Adityanath accuses the TMC government in West Bengal of appeasement policies and disrespecting Hindu identity.

Adityanath claims West Bengal has become a place of 'goonda gardi' under TMC rule, similar to Uttar Pradesh before the BJP came to power.

He criticises the TMC's 'Maa Mati Manush' slogan, alleging the land is occupied by infiltrators and the people are under distress.

Adityanath highlights the BJP's success in Uttar Pradesh in curbing mafia activities and promoting inclusive Hinduism.

He promises similar regulations and 'bulldozer justice' against criminals if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the TMC of pursuing appeasement policies in West Bengal and urged people to vote for a double-engine government here to bring in "a truly inclusive regime".

Addressing a rally at Sonamukhi in Bankura district, Adityanath said Bengal is known as the land of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna, who enriched the country's spiritual quest.

"But the TMC government disrespects spiritual icons revered worldwide, posing a threat to the Hindu identity of the state," he alleged.

"Bengal has now become the place of 'goonda gardi' (hooliganism), which was common in UP nine to ten years back before the BJP came to power there. There was a lack of development and growth in UP. But see the changes now," Adityanath said.

Later at a meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district, the BJP leader said, "T of TMC stands for 'tustikaran' (appeasement), M for mafia raj and C for corruption."

He also referred to the TMC's slogan 'Maa Mati Manush', while attacking the Mamata Banerjee dispensation.

"Maa of 'Maa Mati Manush' slogan is weeping and witnessing the sorry state of affairs under the present dispensation, while Mati (soil/land) has been occupied by infiltrators, and Manush (human) is under distress," he said. He urged people to throw out the "corrupt TMC government" and bring in the BJP to power.

"The TMC is pursuing appeasement policies...Vote for a double-engine government to bring in a truly inclusive regime," he said in the poll rally.

Adityanath said there is "no appeasement in UP, but inclusive Hinduism", where every community can "live peacefully in a secure environment".

"Every month, there used to be a curfew. But since 2017, with the BJP in power in UP, there have been no curfews or riots. All mafia have been dealt with in the way they deserve. There is zero tolerance. Now, UP is an important contributor to India's growth," he said.

At Kanthi, he also said the BJP government had "run bulldozers on terror, appeasement and mafia raj" after coming to power in UP and put an "end to 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' by framing legislation".

"Now, namaz offerings in large numbers are not allowed on roads in UP, and one cannot use the public address system whenever one wishes," he said, claiming that "the BJP rule in Bengal will usher in such regulations and bulldozer justice against criminals".

Claiming that Kolkata Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim had recently advocated speaking of Urdu, Adityanath said, "Let me tell him people here will speak in their mother tongue only. Bengalis will only speak in Bengali, not the language ordered by Hakim."

He also said the BJP would ensure that no such diktat is issued.

"People of Bengal cannot be forced to learn the language they don't use in their everyday life and the language which is not their mother tongue," he said.

Hakim had, however, claimed on several occasions that his comments at an event of the Muslim community were distorted, and he had called for economic and educational uplift of members of the community so that they can be part of the mainstream of society.

Adityanath said while Swami Viveknananda had instilled pride among Hindus by his utterances at the Chicago religious meet in the 19th century, another son of Bengal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, had spoken against any ban on buying land and properties in the Kashmir valley.

Asserting that 'Vande Mataram' led to a spiritual awakening among Indians, Adityanath said the BJP will ensure that the values and ideals of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the song, are remembered in a proper way.

He claimed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will form a government in Bengal, and said, "Atrocities, rapes and murders will be things of the past".

"Many BJP workers were killed, and several others were beaten up by TMC goons. They will be dealt with in a proper way," he claimed.

Criticism of Mamata Banerjee and TMC Governance

Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged that she was "silent on the atrocities of minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, particularly the killing of a Dalit, while BJP leaders condemned such attacks".

"The CM did not open her mouth as she is afraid of losing her vote bank in Bengal," he alleged.

Adityanath alleged that demographic changes had "taken place in West Bengal because of infiltration during the TMC regime".

"The BJP will protect the state's identity and safeguard its inclusive character," he claimed.

Promises for West Bengal Under BJP Rule

Adityanath said many 'karsevaks' (volunteers) from Bengal had travelled to Ayodhya for the Ram temple movement.

"Ironically, the TMC and Mamata Banerjee did not support the Ram temple movement. It shows their true colour," he said.

Adityanath accused the TMC of ignoring the state's farmers, claiming that they are not getting proper support prices for their produce.

"Bengal farmers should get prices of crops at par with the national rate available in states like UP," he said.

The UP chief minister said the people of his state are getting the benefits of central schemes, while the residents of West Bengal are "deprived" of these.

"In UP, 10 crore people have got Ayushman Bharat health scheme benefits. Crores have got houses under the PM Awas Yojana, and piped drinking water is available everywhere. But the situation in Bengal makes us sad. Such developments will also happen in Bengal when the BJP comes to power," he said.

West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29, and the counting will take place on May 4.