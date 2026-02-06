Actress Anju Krishna Arrested in Chennai Drug Bust, 8 Including Assistant Director Held

Actress Anju Krishna was arrested along with eight others in a Chennai drug bust. Police seized narcotic substances during the raid and launched a detailed probe.

IMAGE: Actress Anju Krishna in a scene from the Tamil film, Om Vellimalai.



Actress Anju Krishna Arrested in Chennai Drug Bust

Malayalam actress Anju Krishna was arrested in a drug bust case in Chennai.

The 31-yar-old actress hails from Pazhayannur village in Thrissur district Kerala.

She is known for her Tamil film like Om Vellimalai.

Anju has acted in several television serials too, including well known serial Priyankarai which was aired on Flowers TV.

Among her famous fole in Malayalam movies was in AAro, which was a Malayalam thriller movie starring Joju George.

Assistant Director Among Arrested

The police busted the drug racket and arrested eight more people, including an assistant director.

The police action against the actress was taken by Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) which reportedly recovered drugs from them.

The assistant director arrested with Anju was Vincy Nivetha who worked in Tamil films.

At this juncture, however, the police has not made it clear what was the modus operandi of those arrested whether they were kingpin or they were just end users.

Drugs Seized During the Raid

However, the quantity of the drug seized during the raid was not of any large quantity.

15 grams of ganja, six grams of methamphetamine and seven grams of OG ganja was seized and one LSD stamp was seized.

Details of Chennai Narcotics Operation

The police got a tip that one of the supplier of the drug was known as Venkatesh Kumar so they deployed a fake customer to get to the culprits.

After winning his confidence the Valasaravakkam police planned the entire operation to get to the actress.

When Venkatesh was traveling with the fake customer the police arrested him and he spilled the beans on the names of various other people.

Subsequently after raiding many places the polic got hold of actress Anju Krishna too.

Investigation Ongoing, Police Say

So far Anju has kept mum and not revealed or admitted anything of wrong doing in the drug bust case.

The police placed her under arrest and produced before the court to get her remand.

The inquiry is going on, the police said.