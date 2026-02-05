HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Leads Gripping Courtroom Battle

Assi Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Leads Gripping Courtroom Battle

Source: ANI
February 05, 2026 11:35 IST
February 05, 2026 11:35 IST

Taapsee Pannu plays a relentless lawyer in Assi, who leaves no stone unturned to nail the culprits.

Key Points

  • Assi is an investigative courtroom drama.
  • Assi marks the third collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Thappad.
  • Assi features a talented ensemble of actors: Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa./li>

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's forthcoming film Assi offers an unflinching look at the uncomfortable truth of rape cases that make headlines every day.

An investigative courtroom drama, the film looks beyond the traumatic incident itself and also looks at the complex maze of investigation and legal proceedings the victims have to navigate in pursuit of justice.

 

Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer in Assi

The trailer opens on an unsettling note, showing a woman falling victim to the gruesome crime, with Taapsee leading as a relentless lawyer who leaves no stone unturned to nail the culprits.

What follows is a fast-paced investigative journey that delves deeper into the dark and disturbing layers of society, while also raising uncomfortable questions about morality, accountability, and the future generation.

oAssi: Ensemble cast

Assi features a talented ensemble of actors: Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, along with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa.

 

Why Taapsee Pannu signed on Assi

'I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised,' Taapsee says.

'These incidents are alarming, they're happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it's not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity.

'When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from.'

Taapsee and Anubhav's third collab with Assi

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, and Sinha under the banner of Benaras Mediaworks Production.

The film will release in theatres on February 20.

Assi marks the third collaboration between Taapsee and Anubhav after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

