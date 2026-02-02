Lauren, Rukmini Show Up In HOT Avatars

Mumbai turned into a full-blown fashion parade at the grand launch of Variety magazine in India.
The guest list delivered everything from glam, drama, sparkle to some seriously front page-worthy moments. The women showed up like they were ready to claim their own cover story.
Here's every standout look that made the red carpet feel like a fashion film in motion.
Diana Penty
Serving gothic glam, Diana stunned in a black velvet off-shoulder dress with exaggerated shoulders and a mesh ham, all tied together with a bold cross necklace.
Amruta Khanvilkar
Amruta brought sparkle and sass in a black mini with sheer sleeves, criss-cross details and scattered rhinestones.
Tisca Chopra
Tisca lit up the venue in a bright green asymmetrical dress, paired with a brown box bag and metallic heels.
Sreeleela & Saiee Manjrekar
Sreeleela went full Victorian mode in a strapless checked corset gown with structured hips, while Saiee balanced it out in a sleek black-and-white gown.
Palak Tiwari
Palak looked like a mystical black swan in a cascading black gown that flowed around her like a dark fairytale.
Ahsaas Channa
Keeping it simple yet sleek, Ahsaas wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit proving minimalism can still turn heads.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal's draped red dress with a trail that felt like a dupatta, brought the drama and the charm in one breath.
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren arrived in her hottest avatar wearing a see-through black dress over a bikini. Not for the faint-hearted and she knows it.
Malavika Mohanan
Malavika looked like perfection in a hard corset paired with a satin draped skirt and gold jewellery.
Medha Shankar
Medha glowed in a shimmer, sheer black strapless gown.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa's sequined black gown with a mesh high-neck collar and cap sleeves was old Hollywood at its best.
Chitrangada Singh
Chitrangada nearly blinded the crowd in a metallic gold strapless gown which was undeniably the human equivalent of a trophy.
Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini looked Valentine's ready in a dreamy red silk floral fown with elegant pleats.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat stepped out in a black-and-white cutout gown with a thigh-high slit.
Krithi Shetty
Krithi nailed the glam brief in a black one-shoulder slit gown with floral motifs on the bodice.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff