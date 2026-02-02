HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lauren, Rukmini Show Up In HOT Avatars

Lauren, Rukmini Show Up In HOT Avatars

February 02, 2026 16:06 IST

Mumbai turned into a full-blown fashion parade at the grand launch of Variety magazine in India.

The guest list delivered everything from glam, drama, sparkle to some seriously front page-worthy moments. The women showed up like they were ready to claim their own cover story.

Here's every standout look that made the red carpet feel like a fashion film in motion.

 

Diana Penty

Diana Penty Variety

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Serving gothic glam, Diana stunned in a black velvet off-shoulder dress with exaggerated shoulders and a mesh ham, all tied together with a bold cross necklace.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar Variety

Amruta brought sparkle and sass in a black mini with sheer sleeves, criss-cross details and scattered rhinestones.

 

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra Variety

Tisca lit up the venue in a bright green asymmetrical dress, paired with a brown box bag and metallic heels.

 

Sreeleela & Saiee Manjrekar

Sreeleela & Saiee Manjrekar Variety

Sreeleela went full Victorian mode in a strapless checked corset gown with structured hips, while Saiee balanced it out in a sleek black-and-white gown.

 

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari Variety

Palak looked like a mystical black swan in a cascading black gown that flowed around her like a dark fairytale.

 

Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa Variety

Keeping it simple yet sleek, Ahsaas wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit proving minimalism can still turn heads.

 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur Variety

Mrunal's draped red dress with a trail that felt like a dupatta, brought the drama and the charm in one breath.

 

Lauren Gottlieb

Lauren Gottlieb Variety

Lauren arrived in her hottest avatar wearing a see-through black dress over a bikini. Not for the faint-hearted and she knows it.

 

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan Variety

Malavika looked like perfection in a hard corset paired with a satin draped skirt and gold jewellery.

 

Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Variety

Medha glowed in a shimmer, sheer black strapless gown.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi Variety

Wamiqa's sequined black gown with a mesh high-neck collar and cap sleeves was old Hollywood at its best.

 

Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh Variety

Chitrangada nearly blinded the crowd in a metallic gold strapless gown which was undeniably the human equivalent of a trophy.

 

Rukmini Vasanth

Rukmini Vasanth Variety

Rukmini looked Valentine's ready in a dreamy red silk floral fown with elegant pleats.

 

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur Variety

Nimrat stepped out in a black-and-white cutout gown with a thigh-high slit.

 

Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty Variety

Krithi nailed the glam brief in a black one-shoulder slit gown with floral motifs on the bodice.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE


