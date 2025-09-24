HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor playing Dashrath in Ramleela dies of heart attack on stage

Listen to Article
September 24, 2025 12:39 IST

In a tragic incident, senior stage artist Amrish Kumar passed away while performing a Ramleela scene in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba.

IMAGE: Artist enact a scene during Ramleela in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The celebration turned into mourning after the artist died due to a heart attack.

Kumar was playing the role of Dashrath, father of Lord Ram. As he began to deliver his lines, he stumbled suddenly and fell to the ground.

Within moments, chaos erupted on the stage, and the organisers immediately pulled down the curtain, postponing the performance. Amrish was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

 

Kumar, a native of Chamba district, had been playing the roles of Dasharatha and Ravana on the Ramleela stage for the past 50 years. His performances generated immense enthusiasm among audiences, and large numbers gathered to witness his performances every year.

Expressing deep condolences, Ramleela Club member Sudesh Mahajan said, "This is a very sad and irreparable loss for us. Amrish ji was not just an artist, but the soul of Ramleela. May God give peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this huge loss."

His death has sent shockwaves through the entire district. The Ramleela Club has decided to postpone all events for the next few days.

