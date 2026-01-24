HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Actor KRK arrested for firing at Mumbai residential building

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
January 24, 2026 10:31 IST

According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18. 

IMAGE: Actor Kamal Rashid Khan. Photograph: @kamaalrkhan/X

Key Points

  • Two bullets were found in the society premises -- one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor
  • The exact motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained
  • A case has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in the western suburbs in Mumbai, police said.

Khan was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning late on Friday night, and in his statement, the actor admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm, an official said.

According to the police, two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri on January 18.

 

During the probe, two bullets were found in the society premises -- one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor. One of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while a model owns the other one, they said.

Initially, the police were unable to make any headway, as they couldn't find anything in the CCTV footage. However, a forensic analysis indicated that the bullets may have been fired from Khan's bungalow nearby, the official said.

The exact motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained, he said.

A case has been registered against the actor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, he added.

Source: PTI
