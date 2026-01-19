HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Karur stampede: Vijay faces 2nd round of questioning by CBI

Karur stampede: Vijay faces 2nd round of questioning by CBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 16:17 IST

x

TVK chief and actor Vijay was at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Monday for the second round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

IMAGE: Vijay was questioned at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on January 12 for more than six hours. Photograph: ANI video grab

The actor arrived at the agency headquarters in Lodhi Road in a fleet of luxury SUVs this morning they said.

He will be questioned during the day by a team of officials led by a Deputy Superintendent rank officer drawn from the Anti Corruption unit of the agency, they said.

 

Vijay was questioned at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on January 12 for more than six hours. He was asked to come again on Tuesday last but the actor sought another date citing Pongal, they said.

The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Karur stampede: Vijay quizzed for 6 hours by CBI
Karur stampede: Vijay quizzed for 6 hours by CBI
Has Vijay Changed After Karur Stampede?
Has Vijay Changed After Karur Stampede?
When Will Vijay Smell The Coffee?
When Will Vijay Smell The Coffee?
'After Karur, Vijay Can Forget About Being CM'
'After Karur, Vijay Can Forget About Being CM'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress 1:13

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security Forces and Terrorists1:23

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security...

Tejasswi Prakash Shines in a Shimmery Glam Dress1:04

Tejasswi Prakash Shines in a Shimmery Glam Dress

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO