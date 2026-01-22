Aamir Khan Moves In With Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan on Gauri Spratt: 'In my heart, I'm already married to her'

IMAGE: Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are all set to move in together, not very far from where his family stays.

Aamir and Gauri knew each other for 25 years but became romantically involved a couple of years ago.

Aamir introduced Gauri to the world on his 60th birthday last March.

Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt are moving into a swanky new home in Mumbai, not very far away from where the rest of Aamir's family lives.

"This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So it's madness," Aamir confessed to Subhash K Jha a few days ago.

But there is no immediate plan of marriage.

"Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along."

When Aamir Khan fell in love with Gauri Spratt

Aamir first introduced Gauri at his 60th birthday in March 2025.

In an informal cake-cutting ceremony outside his building, Aamir confessed that he's 'not single' anymore and that Gauri has met Aamir's family and they are all 'extremely happy'.

Aamir and Gauri knew each other for 25 years but became romantically involved a couple of years ago. They were re-introduced to each other a few years ago through Aamir's cousin.

Just who is Gauri Spratt?

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, Gauri Meghan Spratt is a single mother to a six-year-old boy. After completing her studies from Blue Mountain School, Gauri attended the University of Arts, London, and got a degree in FDA Styling, Photography & Fashion.

Gauri's mother Rita Spratt, who owns the Spratt Hair Studio, a salon in Bengaluru, is Punjabi-Irish whereas her father Robert Spratt is Tamil-British.

Gauri's ancestry certainly is very rich. Aamir revealed that Gauri's grandfather was a Britisher who fought for India's freedom. Phillip Spratt, a British writer, became a founding member of the Communist Party of India. He was among the accused in the Meerut Conspiracy Case (external link

Phillip's son and Gauri's uncle Herbert Mohan Spratt, IPS, a distinguished police officer, served as director general of the Haryana police.

Her great maternal grandfather Malayapuram Singaravelu established the first ever trade union in India in 1918. On May 1, 1923, he organised the first ever May Day celebration in the country.

Gauri is also a partner/director with her sister Shauna Spratt at the BBlunt Salons, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar's former wife, celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani.

What does Gauri think about Aamir's acting?

During a podcast with Lallantop, Gauri was asked what she thought about Aamir's acting skills. Showing off her wit, she said without a pause, 'There is always room for improvement.' Perhaps Gauri should watch some of Aamir's well-reviewed performances like 1947 Earth, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Dangal.

