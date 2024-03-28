News
Rediff.com  » News » Actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in Shinde's presence

Actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in Shinde's presence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 28, 2024 18:18 IST
Bollywood actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI on X

Govinda had emerged as a 'giant killer' in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

 

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in politics from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

"I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long 'vanvas' (exile)," he remarked.

Govinda said he would work in the art and culture field if given a chance.

Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM, he noted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
