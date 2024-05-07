News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu censured for flouting poll code

Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu censured for flouting poll code

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 07, 2024 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Monday censured YSRCP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), directing them to “remain careful during public utterances”.

The poll body recognised that both the leaders have violated the provisions of the MCC by attacking each other with derogatory personal attacks during public addresses while electioneering in the southern state over the past several days.

“Therefore, the Commission…strongly censures Jagan Mohan Reddy, president, YSRCP with the direction to remain careful in his public utterances in the future,” said Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, Election Commission, in an order addressed to the chief minister.

Kumar issued a similar order to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Naidu. “The Election Commission took note of Reddy hurling taunts such as ‘habitual offender', ‘rogue', ‘sadist', and others at Naidu, including portraying him as a villainous character in some Tollywood movies.”

 

It also recognised the fact that Naidu took jibes at Reddy such as ‘venom spewing', ‘mayala fakir' (evil movie character), ‘fake fellow' and others.

Further, the Election Commission observed that both the leaders have not denied in their replies to the show case notices of using such words and statements, and also continued doing so.

Hence, it directed Naidu and Reddy to remain careful in their public addresses in the future.

“The Commission expects that all political leaders follow the provisions of the MCC in letter and spirit, setting up an example for the political discourse,” the poll body added.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes will be on June 4.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is govt misusing probe agencies? Here's what EC says
Is govt misusing probe agencies? Here's what EC says
Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals
Ahead of polls EC flags paid news, religious appeals
Act against Rahul for 'match-fixing' remarks: BJP to EC
Act against Rahul for 'match-fixing' remarks: BJP to EC
How To Control Diabetes In Kids?
How To Control Diabetes In Kids?
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah
Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah
Waiting for...: US on India's probe into Pannun plot
Waiting for...: US on India's probe into Pannun plot
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi

EC 'Super Super Cautious' About Modi

Cong files plaint with EC against Karnataka BJP ad

Cong files plaint with EC against Karnataka BJP ad

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances