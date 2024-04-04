News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Forest staffer suspended for anti-EVM WhatsApp status

Forest staffer suspended for anti-EVM WhatsApp status

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 04, 2024 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A forest department staffer in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by keeping a WhatsApp status message that raised question marks over the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), an official said on Thursday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action was taken against Shivshankar More, posted at Pandhrakawda, said Chandrapur Collector and District Returning Officer Vinay Gowda said.

 

Assistant Election Officer at Arni, which falls under the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, in a letter to Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Pandharkawda, said they received a complaint against More saying he breached the model code of conduct by keeping a (WhatsApp) status on his mobile, which raised suspicion over the efficacy of EVMs and created confusion in the mind of the people.

'Such kind of behaviour is not expected from a government employee and it is a breach of model code of conduct,' the letter said.

The concerned employee has been suspended in this connection and a case has been registered in this regard, Gowda said.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases starting April 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MUST READ: 'No possibility of any EVM being misused'
MUST READ: 'No possibility of any EVM being misused'
This Ex-MP Wants To Hatao EVMs
This Ex-MP Wants To Hatao EVMs
Rs 10,000cr every 15 yrs: Cost of one nation, one poll
Rs 10,000cr every 15 yrs: Cost of one nation, one poll
SC upholds BJP leader Navneet Rana's caste certificate
SC upholds BJP leader Navneet Rana's caste certificate
Who's Raghavansi? U-19 nobody to IPL hero overnight
Who's Raghavansi? U-19 nobody to IPL hero overnight
40 Yrs Since Rakesh Sharma's Space Flight
40 Yrs Since Rakesh Sharma's Space Flight
Gourav Vallabh quits 'anti-Sanatan' Cong, joins BJP
Gourav Vallabh quits 'anti-Sanatan' Cong, joins BJP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Does this mean EVM is...: Oppn on PM's 400 seats claim

Does this mean EVM is...: Oppn on PM's 400 seats claim

EVMs can be hacked because ...., claims Digvijaya

EVMs can be hacked because ...., claims Digvijaya

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances