Forest staffer suspended for anti-EVM WhatsApp status

A forest department staffer in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by keeping a WhatsApp status message that raised question marks over the efficacy of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), an official said on Thursday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The action was taken against Shivshankar More, posted at Pandhrakawda, said Chandrapur Collector and District Returning Officer Vinay Gowda said.

Assistant Election Officer at Arni, which falls under the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, in a letter to Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Pandharkawda, said they received a complaint against More saying he breached the model code of conduct by keeping a (WhatsApp) status on his mobile, which raised suspicion over the efficacy of EVMs and created confusion in the mind of the people.

'Such kind of behaviour is not expected from a government employee and it is a breach of model code of conduct,' the letter said.

The concerned employee has been suspended in this connection and a case has been registered in this regard, Gowda said.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases starting April 19.