News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in India decrease after 69 days

Active Covid cases in India decrease after 69 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2023 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has logged 7,178 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped after 69 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,31,345 with 16 deaths, which includes eight reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases stood at 65,683.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 9.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.41 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43, 01,865 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
Don't be lax in handling Covid, govt warns 8 states
Don't be lax in handling Covid, govt warns 8 states
No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt
No rise in Covid hospitalisation or deaths, says govt
Shah Rukh Greets Fans On Eid
Shah Rukh Greets Fans On Eid
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Mango Paniyaram + Kesar-Pista Phirni
Wipro to consider buyback proposal
Wipro to consider buyback proposal
SCG Honours Sachin@50
SCG Honours Sachin@50
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

Will a fresh wave of Covid-19 hit India?

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances