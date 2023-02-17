News
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,862

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 17, 2023 11:37 IST
India logged 157 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,862, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,757, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,659).

 

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.12 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.10 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,039, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
