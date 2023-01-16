News
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in country dip to 2,119

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 16, 2023 12:37 IST
India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,119, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154).

The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,309, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
India 'Stay Calm' About Kraken: Experts
Why does China have Covid surge and not India?
Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals
Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for 951 crore
Healy predicts the winner of India vs Australia Tests
Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury
India's richest 1% own over 40% of total wealth
