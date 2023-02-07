News
Rediff.com  » News » Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,771

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 07, 2023 12:02 IST
India logged 89 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,771, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,745, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,83,543).

 

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,027, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.59 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year PTI

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
SC rejects Rana Ayyub's plea against court summons
Victoria Gowri sworn in as HC judge, SC rejects plea
'Australia will play Green as pure batter in 1st Test'
Shah Rukh Khan: The HIT-MAKER
