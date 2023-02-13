News
Active Covid cases decline to 1,837

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 13, 2023 14:47 IST
India reported 82 new coronavirus infections while active cases declined to 1,837, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The death toll rose by three to 5,30,753 with Uttar Pradesh reporting two fatalities and West Bengal recording one, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The total number of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,200).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.14 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has risen to 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to over 4.41 crore (4,41,51,610) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
