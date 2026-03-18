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Acid Attack on Schoolgirl Sparks Outrage in Maharashtra Assembly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 15:47 IST

An acid attack on a schoolgirl in Sangamner has ignited a political firestorm in Maharashtra, with the Congress party accusing the state government of failing to maintain law and order and protect vulnerable citizens.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points

  • A Class 6 girl student in Sangamner, Maharashtra, was the victim of an alleged acid attack, prompting strong reactions in the state's legislative assembly.
  • The Congress party criticised the Maharashtra government, citing a decline in law and order and a failure to protect women and minor girls from violent crimes.
  • The Minister of State (Home) has ordered a thorough police investigation into the acid attack incident, which occurred outside a school in Ahilyanagar district.
  • Concerns were raised about the availability of acid in school laboratories and the need for preventative measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.
  • The government has been directed to provide a detailed statement on the incident, and medical expenses for the victim will be covered by a local medical trust.

An alleged acid attack on a Class 6 girl student in Sangamner prompted the Congress to slam the Maharashtra government in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, alleging deterioration in law and order in the state. The matter also came up in the legislative council.

Replying to the issue raised by independent member Satyajit Tambe, Minister of State (Home) Pankaj Bhoyar said the incident took place outside D K More Janta Vidyalaya in Ahilyanagar district.

 

Terming the incident serious and unfortunate, Bhoyar said instructions have been given to the police to conduct a thorough probe.

When asked how the accused got the acid, Bhoyar said it is available in school laboratories. The minister said police are working on ways to prevent such incidents, and a committee will be formed to deliberate on the matter.

Political Reactions and Demands

Calling the acid attack extremely disturbing, Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar targeted the government in the assembly and accused it of failing to curb crimes against women and minor girls.

Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, Wadettiwar demanded an immediate discussion, claiming that the minor is in a serious condition and the accused are yet to be arrested.

He questioned how the accused managed to flee after committing such a serious offence. The Congress leader also criticised the functioning of the local police, alleging inefficiency and corruption, and said such lapses embolden criminals.

Wadettiwar further claimed that incidents of atrocities against minor girls have increased in the state, and the government has failed to take effective action.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar took note of the issue and directed the government to present a detailed statement in the House on the incident at the earliest.

Congress member Nana Patole demanded that the girl be brought to Mumbai and given better medical care for free.

He said the girl has suffered serious facial injuries that could affect her future. The incident reflects poorly on the administration, he said.

Failure to apprehend the culprit has heightened anxiety among citizens and the victim's family, he added.

Government Response and Support

Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who is also the guardian minister of Ahilyanagar district, said in the assembly that the girl is admitted to Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences at Loni. The trust managed by Vikhe Patil's family will take care of the entire expense of the girl's treatment, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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