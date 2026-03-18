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Congress Slams Maharashtra Government Over Sangamner Acid Attack Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 13:43 IST

Following a disturbing acid attack on a Class 6 student in Sangamner, the Maharashtra government is facing intense scrutiny and criticism from the Congress party regarding the state's law and order situation and the safety of women and children.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points

  • An alleged acid attack on a Class 6 girl in Sangamner has prompted criticism of the Maharashtra government's handling of law and order.
  • Congress leaders accuse the government of failing to curb crimes against women and minor girls in Maharashtra.
  • The legislative assembly demands a detailed statement from the government regarding the acid attack incident and the status of the investigation.
  • Concerns are raised about the inefficiency and corruption within the local police force, potentially emboldening criminals.
  • Demands are made for better medical care for the victim, highlighting the severity of her injuries and the potential long-term impact.

An alleged acid attack on a Class 6 girl student in Sangamner prompted the Congress to slam the Maharashtra government in the legislative assembly on Wednesday, alleging deterioration in law and order in the state.

Calling the alleged incident in Ahilyanagar district "extremely disturbing", Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the government of failing to curb crimes against women and minor girls.

 

Raising the issue through an adjournment motion, Wadettiwar demanded an immediate discussion, claiming that the minor is in a serious condition and the accused are yet to be arrested.

He questioned how the accused managed to flee after committing such a serious offence. The Congress leader also criticised the functioning of the local police, alleging inefficiency and corruption, and said such lapses embolden criminals.

Wadettiwar further claimed that incidents of atrocities against minor girls have increased in the state, and the government has failed to take effective action.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar took note of the issue and directed the government to present a detailed statement in the House on the incident at the earliest.

Congress member Nana Patole demanded that the girl be brought to Mumbai and given better medical care for free.

He said the girl has suffered serious facial injuries that could affect her future. The incident reflects poorly on the administration, he said.

Failure to apprehend the culprit has heightened anxiety among citizens and the victim's family, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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