Outrage after security breach at Maharashtra exam centre leads to student assault

Outrage after security breach at Maharashtra exam centre leads to student assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 17:11 IST

A shocking security breach at an SSC exam centre in Maharashtra resulted in a student being assaulted, sparking outrage and raising serious questions about student safety during examinations.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • A man assaulted a female student at an SSC exam centre in Ashti, Beed district, Maharashtra, causing outrage.
  • The incident occurred just before the start of the School Secondary Certificate exam, raising concerns about security protocols.
  • Parents are demanding answers from authorities regarding the security breach that allowed the assailant to enter and flee.
  • The assaulted student was allowed to take the exam under supervision despite being shaken by the incident.
  • Police are currently investigating the assault and attempting to apprehend the accused individual.

A man entered an SSC exam centre in Ashti in Maharashtra's Beed district on Friday and assaulted a female student, triggering outrage among parents who sought an explanation from authorities over the security breach.

The incident happened at Doithan centre in Beedsangvi at 10:15am, just before the School Secondary Certificate exam was about to begin, an official said.

 

"He punched the girl and fled before those in the vicinity could overpower him. The parents of the girl, who were summoned to school, had a heated argument with authorities over the security breach. Others supported them," he said.

The girl, who was shaken from the incident, was allowed to answer the exam under supervision, the official added.

Parents Demand Answers After Exam Centre Assault

How did an outsider manage to come in without being checked and also flee after assaulting somebody, a group of parents asked.

An Ashti police station official said all efforts are underway to nab the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

