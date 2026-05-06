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Criminal Wanted In Rape And Murder Case Killed In UP Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 09:21 IST

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A wanted criminal, accused of the rape and murder of a minor boy, was killed in a police encounter in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat violent crime.

Key Points

  • A criminal wanted for the rape and murder of a minor was killed in a police encounter in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accused, Mehnoor, was the prime suspect in the killing of a seven-year-old boy.
  • During the encounter, an SOG official sustained a bullet injury and is receiving treatment.
  • Police investigations suggest the child was kidnapped, raped, and then murdered.
  • The accused had a history of criminal activity with multiple cases registered against him.

A 32-year-old criminal wanted in connection with the rape and murder of a minor boy was killed in an encounter with the police in the Mallawan area here on Wednesday morning.

The encounter also left a Special Operations Group (SOG) official injured, a senior officer said.

 

Details of the Crime and Investigation

The accused, identified as Mehnoor, was the prime accused in the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy whose body was recovered from a maize field in Matiyamau village on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the local police and the SOG cordoned off the area to nab the suspect.

"Upon being challenged, the accused opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory firing, Mehnoor was critically wounded and later died during treatment at the district hospital," the SP added.

Police Officer Injured in Crossfire

In the crossfire, SOG in-charge Rajesh Kumar sustained a bullet injury and is currently being treated at the district hospital.

According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that the child was kidnapped and raped before being murdered.

Attempt to Derail Investigation

In an attempt to derail the investigation, Mehnoor had allegedly used a stolen SIM card to make a ransom call to the minor's family, hoping to mask the sexual assault and murder as a case of kidnapping for gain.

Following the discovery of the child's body, the inspector general of police (Lucknow Range) had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for the capture of the accused.

Accused Was a Habitual Offender

Mehnoor, a resident of Kannauj district, was a habitual offender with nearly a dozen criminal cases registered against him across various districts.

The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, a .315 bore country-made pistol, a motorcycle, and several cartridges from the encounter site.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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