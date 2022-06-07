News
Accept and respect BJP's decision: Nupur Sharma on suspension

Accept and respect BJP's decision: Nupur Sharma on suspension

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 07, 2022 21:28 IST
Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Tuesday said she "accepts and respects" the party's decision.

Photograph: Courtesy, Nupur Sharma on Twitter

The BJP on Sunday had suspended its national spokesperson Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit's media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

 

"I have practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept their decision," Sharma said after she was asked about the BJP's action against her.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, before suspending its leaders, the party on Sunday had issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate nearly 10 days back, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets, sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

Party general secretary Arun Singh in a statement had said that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.

The statement announcing action against Sharma and Jindal also made no particular reference to their controversial remarks.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
