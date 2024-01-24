Western media's coverage of Ram mandir biased: VHP

Vishva Hindu Parishad chapters in the United States, Canada and Australia on Tuesday slammed the western media and the mainstream media outlets in their respective countries for “biased” coverage of the events related to the consecration of Ram mandir in Ayodhya and demanded that they immediately remove those news articles.

IMAGE: The newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

"VHP America demands an immediate retraction of the news articles by ABC, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, and Al Jazeera from their websites. Additionally, we call for a public apology to the Hindu community for the distress caused by the dissemination of false information,” said a statement issued by VHPA.

“We urge these news platforms to re-publish the articles only after including all relevant facts, such as the historical context and the legal ruling by the Indian Supreme Court supporting the construction of the Ram mandir,” VHPA said adding that the spread of false narratives through biased reporting not only fosters anti-social sentiments but also jeopardizes the peace-loving, hardworking, and contributing Hindu American community.

Such actions amount to irresponsible journalism that must be addressed, it said.

Similar statements were issued by VHP Canada and VHP Australia.

“Hindu community across the globe is a peace-loving, progressive and inclusive one which believes in the values of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam (meaning the world is one family). Such misleading and factually incorrect journalism intended to spread hate against the Hindu Canadian community threatens to further fuel growing Hinduphobia in the country and disrupt peace within the peaceful Canadian society,” said VHP Canada.

In separate statements, all the three organisations expressed their concerns and condemned the dissemination of "misleading information" regarding the construction of the temple alleged to be built atop a razed mosque. Various media outlets have recently published articles containing inaccuracies that distort the facts surrounding this issue, they said.

Stating that it is deeply disappointed by the "biased and selective reporting" exhibited by ABC, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, and Al Jazeera in their coverage of the historic Ram mandir celebration on January 22, VHP said despite the unity and joy experienced by Hindus globally, major media outlets engaged in a regrettable display of irresponsible journalism, publishing articles that contained false accusations against the Hindu community.

“VHP America condemns these news platforms for perpetuating a false narrative and fostering hate against Hindus. The biased reporting overshadowed the significance of the day, where Hindus, transcending political differences, witnessed Bhagwan Shri Ram move from a makeshift tent to an appropriately sanctified temple,” it said.

“The spread of false narratives through biased reporting not only fosters anti-social sentiments but also jeopardizes the peace-loving, hardworking, and contributing Hindu American community. Such actions amount to irresponsible journalism that must be addressed,” it said.

“VHP America calls upon the US government and relevant authorities to take robust action to prevent the spread of false reports. We also urge ABC, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, and Al Jazeera to include more diverse sources in their reporting on India and Hindus to ensure a fair and balanced representation that resonates positively with the Hindu American community,” it demanded.

“We question that why and on what basis ABC, SBS and 9News source these biased opinions and incorrect facts from Hindu haters like Avani Dias, Meghna Bali, and Som Patidar. We refuse to believe that ABC, SBS or 9News cannot find any reporter who can present an unbiased and factual or at least and alternate view to balance the reporting,” VHP Australia said.

Asking ABC, SBS and 9News to immediately remove the news articles from their websites with an apology to the Hindu community and only publish it once it has included all facts and statements from the people who support the construction of temple, VHP Australia said that such false narratives promote anti-social Hindu phobic extremists against the peace-loving, hardworking and contributing Hindu Australian community and will disrupt peace and social harmony in our society.

“This amounts to malicious and irresponsible reporting. We ask the government and Australian Press Council to take strong action to prevent such false reports and call on the ABC, SBS and 9News to include more diverse sources for their reports on India and Hindus as it affects us deeply in Australia,” it said.

“We urge the media to exercise diligence in verifying information & to refrain from perpetuating misleading narratives. Inaccurate reporting not only harms the credibility of the media but also has far-reaching consequences on public perception. VHP Canada calls for immediate correction of the inaccuracies in the recent articles. We believe in the importance of accurate & unbiased reporting to foster a well-informed society,” VHP Canada said.