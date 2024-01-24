News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Hanuman ji himself...': Monkey enters Ram temple sanctum sanctorum

'Hanuman ji himself...': Monkey enters Ram temple sanctum sanctorum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 24, 2024 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya and left without creating any trouble, a "beautiful incident" shared by the temple Trust on social media.

IMAGE: A monkey seen sitting on a flag with the theme of Lord Ram, in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said security personnel deployed there felt as if Lord Hanuman himself had come for a darshan of Ram Lalla, the child Ram deity consecrated at the temple on Monday.

The temple trust shared the incident, that took place on Tuesday night, on its official 'X' handle.

 

"A beautiful incident happened in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday. At around 5.50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and reached near the 'Utsav idol'. The security personnel posted outside ran towards the monkey thinking that it might drop the idol on the ground.

"But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, it ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, it moved towards the east and passed through the crowd of visitors and went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel said that for them it is as if Hanuman ji himself had come to see Ram Lalla," the Trust posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The old idol of Ram Lalla, which was earlier kept in a makeshift shrine, is now being referred to as 'Utsav idol'. It has also been placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the new Ram Lalla temple.

Lord Hanuman is regarded as a devout disciple of Lord Ram.

The grand temple was opened to public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Prime Minister Has Become High Priest Of Hinduism'
'Prime Minister Has Become High Priest Of Hinduism'
Political Actors Use Religion To Align Their Politics
Political Actors Use Religion To Align Their Politics
Ram Temple: Modi Eyes Big Gains
Ram Temple: Modi Eyes Big Gains
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed
Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed
The Many Faces From Ayodhya
The Many Faces From Ayodhya
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Ram Mandir Is With 2024 Election In Mind'

'Ram Mandir Is With 2024 Election In Mind'

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances