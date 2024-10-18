AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail after 2 yrs; party says BJP plot failed

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

IMAGE: Delhi ex-minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said special judge Vishal Gogne.

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The AAP hailed a Delhi court granting bail to Satyendar Jain describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP "conspiracy".

"Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," the AAP said in a post on X.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail.

"What was his fault?" he asked.

The former chief minister said multiple raids were conducted at Jain's place but not a single penny was recovered.

"His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us," he posted on X.

"Welcome back Satyendra!" he wrote.