News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail after 2 yrs; party says BJP plot failed

AAP's Satyendar Jain gets bail after 2 yrs; party says BJP plot failed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 18, 2024 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

IMAGE: Delhi ex-minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

 

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said special judge Vishal Gogne.

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The AAP hailed a Delhi court granting bail to Satyendar Jain describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP "conspiracy".

"Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," the AAP said in a post on X.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail.

"What was his fault?" he asked.
The former chief minister said multiple raids were conducted at Jain's place but not a single penny was recovered.

"His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us," he posted on X.

"Welcome back Satyendra!" he wrote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AAP's Satyendar Jain 'critically ill', shifted to ICU
AAP's Satyendar Jain 'critically ill', shifted to ICU
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation
Tihar officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation
Satyendar Jain met co-accused, family members in Tihar
Satyendar Jain met co-accused, family members in Tihar
The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh Review
The Pradeeps Of Pittsburgh Review
PHOTOS: All eyes on Sarfaraz after Kohli's dismissal
PHOTOS: All eyes on Sarfaraz after Kohli's dismissal
10 RSS men hurt in attack on 'Sharad Purnima' event
10 RSS men hurt in attack on 'Sharad Purnima' event
J&K's 5.9 mn tonne lithium reserve to be re-explored
J&K's 5.9 mn tonne lithium reserve to be re-explored
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

SEE: AAP's Satyendar Jain gets massage in Tihar jail

SEE: AAP's Satyendar Jain gets massage in Tihar jail

Satyendar Jain received Rs 7cr bribe? LG okays probe

Satyendar Jain received Rs 7cr bribe? LG okays probe

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances