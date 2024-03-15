News
Rediff.com  » News » AAP pulls out candidate in Assam, wants Congress to do the same

AAP pulls out candidate in Assam, wants Congress to do the same

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 15, 2024 17:45 IST
The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Friday withdrew its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency "for the sake of opposition unity" to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party nominee.

IMAGE: Congress MP and the party’s candidate from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat Gaurav Gogoi (second from right) along with party candidates for Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency Mira Borthakur (third from left) and Diphu Lok Sabha seat Joyram Engleng (right) during a felicitation function, in Guwahati, Assam, March 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

It challenged the Congress to return the gesture and withdraw its candidates from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur seats, for which the AAP has declared its nominees.

 

Both the Congress and AAP are part of the 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam, formed to contest the general elections together, but a rift had emerged with members of the forum announcing candidates against each other in various constituencies of the state.

The AAP, in a statement, expressed its grievance towards the Congress for naming its candidates for the three seats in which the former had also announced its nominees.

The grand old party declared its candidate list for 12 seats on Tuesday, leaving Dibrugarh for UOFA partner Assam Jatiya Parishad and still remaining undecided on the candidate for another seat, Lakhimpur.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi's name was announced as the candidate for Dibrugarh earlier on Friday.

The AAP had named its state president Bhaben Chaudhary for Guwahati, Manoj Dhanowar for Dibrugarh and Rishi Raj Kaundiniya for Sonitpur in February.

The AAP pointed out that for the sake of defeating the BJP-led NDA, it has made "adjustments and sacrifices" in different states, but alleged that the Congress did not reciprocate the spirit in Assam.

The party maintained that it announced its candidates for the three seats a month ago as there was a delay in reaching a consensus on candidates and constituencies of the UOFA.

"But strangely, the Congress announced its candidates in the three constituencies for which we had already named our candidates, leading to a crisis in the united opposition politics," the statement said.

In adherence to the spirit of united opposition, the AAP has decided to withdraw its candidate from Guwahati, but will contest from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur, it said.

Challenging the Congress to withdraw its nominees from the other two seats, the AAP added, "If the Congress does not withdraw its candidates, it will become clear that the Congress is contesting Dibrugarh and Sonitpur to ensure victory for the BJP."

Among other UOFA partners that have also declared their candidates are Trinamool Congress for four seats and Communist Party of India-Marxist for one seat.

The CPI has also said that it is considering fielding candidates from a few seats.

From the ruling NDA, the BJP named 11 candidates, Asom Gana Parishad nominated two and United People's Party Liberal declared one candidate.

The BJP has nine MPs in the current Lok Sabha from the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation.

The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate.

