HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » AAP Leader's Car Window Smashed in Punjab; Investigation Launched

AAP Leader's Car Window Smashed in Punjab; Investigation Launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 21:06 IST

x

An AAP leader's car was vandalised in Punjab, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about political security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AAP leader Daljit Raju's car was vandalised in Phagwara, Punjab, with the rear window shattered.
  • Police are investigating the incident, analysing CCTV footage and forming teams to probe the matter.
  • Daljit Raju, a prominent AAP figure, has received threatening calls and was previously targeted in a firing incident at his residence.
  • The incident raises concerns about the safety and security of political figures in Punjab.

The rear glass of an Innova car belonging to AAP leader Daljit Raju was found shattered under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Raju, the Doaba in charge of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Backward Class (BC) Wing and a resident of Darveshpind village nearby, said he had come to shop on Khera Road along with his security personnel.

 

After parking the car on the roadside, he went inside one of the shops.

"I heard a loud noise and came out of the shop to find the rear glass of my car shattered," he said.

On receiving information, Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma reached the spot and assessed the situation. CCTV camera footage is being analysed, and police teams have been formed to probe the matter, she said.

Raju has received threatening calls in the past. In November last year, unidentified people opened fire at Raju's residence at Darveshpind village. A handwritten slip demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore was found at the house after the firing incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kejriwal's car attacked with sticks and stones in Ludhiana
Kejriwal's car attacked with sticks and stones in Ludhiana
Punjab: Grenade attack on BJP leader's home, 2 held; ISI link suspected
Punjab: Grenade attack on BJP leader's home, 2 held; ISI link suspected
Alert sounded in Gurdaspur after 3 men hijack car
Alert sounded in Gurdaspur after 3 men hijack car
Violence in Punjab after Bhindranwale poster removed
Violence in Punjab after Bhindranwale poster removed
Cong MP assaulted at Singhu border, turban pulled off
Cong MP assaulted at Singhu border, turban pulled off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

VIDEO: Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz0:12

VIDEO: Thai-flagged ship bound for India attacked in...

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam1:31

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO