AAP Leader's Car Window Smashed in Punjab; Investigation Launched

An AAP leader's car was vandalised in Punjab, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about political security in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AAP leader Daljit Raju's car was vandalised in Phagwara, Punjab, with the rear window shattered.

Police are investigating the incident, analysing CCTV footage and forming teams to probe the matter.

Daljit Raju, a prominent AAP figure, has received threatening calls and was previously targeted in a firing incident at his residence.

The incident raises concerns about the safety and security of political figures in Punjab.

The rear glass of an Innova car belonging to AAP leader Daljit Raju was found shattered under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Raju, the Doaba in charge of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Backward Class (BC) Wing and a resident of Darveshpind village nearby, said he had come to shop on Khera Road along with his security personnel.

After parking the car on the roadside, he went inside one of the shops.

"I heard a loud noise and came out of the shop to find the rear glass of my car shattered," he said.

On receiving information, Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma reached the spot and assessed the situation. CCTV camera footage is being analysed, and police teams have been formed to probe the matter, she said.

Raju has received threatening calls in the past. In November last year, unidentified people opened fire at Raju's residence at Darveshpind village. A handwritten slip demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore was found at the house after the firing incident.