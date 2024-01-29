News
Rediff.com  » News » Violence in Punjab after Bhindranwale poster removed

Violence in Punjab after Bhindranwale poster removed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 29, 2024 19:04 IST
Brandishing sticks and swords, a mob vandalised the car of the president of a gurdwara management committee over the 'removal' of a poster of slain Sikh separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

A policeman and members of the gurdwara management task force were injured, they said.

The incident took place in Pahuwind village of Tarn Taran after a video went viral on social media showing a tent with a Bhindranwale poster being removed a few days ago.

 

On January 26, the Gurdwara management had asked a group of volunteers to shift their shoe cleaning service tent as it was hampering the flow of devotees, police said.

The volunteers objected to this and the entire episode was captured on video.

After seeing the clip, several Sikh radicals reached the gurdwara complex on Sunday and sought action against the management.

The group vandalised the car of gurdwara committee president Col Harsimran Singh (retd). Police had a tough time taking him to a safe place.

Singh later said he had great respect for Bhindranwale and he had objected to the display of the poster near the shoes of devotees.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tarn Taran, Preet Inder Singh said the matter has been amicably resolved.

"Now there is no tension in and around the gurdwara," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
