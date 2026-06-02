Why AAP Leader Claims FIR Is Attempt To Suppress School Assault Case

Delhi AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claims an FIR was filed against him for naming a school in a sexual assault case, alleging a cover-up due to the school's political connections.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges the BJP filed an FIR against him for naming a school in connection with a sexual assault case.

Bharadwaj claims individuals linked to senior BJP leaders are associated with the school's trust, leading to the alleged suppression of the case.

He asserts the FIR is an attempt to silence him and prevent him from raising concerns about the school's handling of the assault allegations.

Bharadwaj highlights concerns about non-functioning CCTV cameras and alleged intimidation of the victim's parents.

The Delhi Police booked Bharadwaj under sections of the BNS, Juvenile Justice Act, and POCSO Act for allegedly disclosing the victim's identity, a charge he denies.

Delhi Aam Aadmi Party chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that the BJP had lodged an FIR against him for naming a private school while raising the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in Janakpuri.

The AAP leader alleged that persons linked to senior BJP leaders were associated with the trust managing the school and claimed this was the reason authorities did not want the institution's name to be highlighted.

Allegations of Case Suppression

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj claimed that he had highlighted concerns raised by the child's family, who had alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the case due to the school's alleged political connections.

He said the issue was brought into the public domain so that parents whose children study or may study at the school in the future could be aware of the allegations surrounding the institution's handling of the case.

School Management Under Scrutiny

Bharadwaj alleged that the school's management had sided with the accused rather than supporting the victim and her family.

He also referred to reports that several CCTV cameras on the school premises were not functioning, claiming this had hampered the availability of evidence in the case.

Legal Action and Rebuttal

The Delhi Police on May 24 booked Bharadwaj under section 72 (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences, etc) of the BNS and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The AAP leader said the FIR against him was filed on the allegation that he had disclosed the identity of the victim.

Rejecting the charge, Bharadwaj said he did not know the victim's name or the identities of her parents and had only referred to the name of the school while discussing the case.

"It is important for society, Delhi residents and parents to know how the management of the school allegedly behaved with the victim and her family," he said.

Continuing the Fight

Bharadwaj alleged that the FIR was intended to silence him and prevent him from naming the school. He asserted that he would continue to mention the school while raising the issue and would not be deterred by legal proceedings.

He alleged that questions about the school's management could affect its reputation and functioning.

Drawing a comparison with a parent seeking justice for a child, Bharadwaj said no father would be deterred by legal cases when pursuing justice for his daughter and added that he would continue to raise the matter and inform the public about the allegations connected to the case.

Bharadwaj also alleged that the case was suppressed by the police, that the victim's parents were intimidated and that attempts were made to tamper with evidence.

He claimed that cases against him were being used to discourage him from speaking about the matter.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party has not responded to the allegation yet.