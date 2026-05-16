HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » AAP Leader Urges Assurance After NEET Aspirant's Death

AAP Leader Urges Assurance After NEET Aspirant's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 15:42 IST

Following the tragic death of a NEET aspirant, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj is calling for government assurance of exam integrity to prevent future suicides related to alleged paper leaks.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the family of a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide in Delhi.
  • Bharadwaj urged the government to assure students that future NEET exams will be free from paper leaks.
  • The NEET aspirant was reportedly under stress due to alleged paper leak reports.
  • Bharadwaj called on the Centre to identify the masterminds behind the alleged NEET paper leaks.
  • The National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET exam held on May 3 amid paper leak allegations.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj met the family of a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide in northwest Delhi, and said the government must assure students that there would be no paper leaks in the future to prevent them from taking extreme steps.

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant died after allegedly hanging herself at her residence in northwest Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Friday.

 

NEET Aspirant's Family Visited By AAP Leader

Bharadwaj visited the family of the aspirant and said the student had been preparing for admission to MBBS courses for several years.

He claimed the student was under stress after reports of an alleged NEET paper leak surfaced.

"The government should give assurance to our youth that no paper leak will happen again. Young people should not take such extreme steps," Bharadwaj said.

Concerns Over NEET Examination Integrity

According to him, the student had appeared for the NEET examination multiple times and was making her final attempt this year.

He said the family had pinned high hopes on her performance and described her efforts as significant given her background.

Bharadwaj also urged the Centre to take the matter seriously and identify the "real masterminds" behind alleged paper leaks linked to competitive examinations.

Bharadwaj claimed that similar cases of students taking extreme steps had emerged from different parts of the country.

The AAP leader said students and parents had lost trust due to repeated allegations surrounding examination leaks over the years.

Investigation And Exam Cancellation

Although no suicide note was found at the spot, the deceased's family members suspect that she took the extreme step due to the cancellation of the national entrance test, a senior police officer said.

They also took the body to a crematorium without informing the authorities, claiming that they were unaware of the legal formalities in such cases, the officer said.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. The re-exam has been scheduled for June 21.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kejriwal Meets Family Of Teen, Slams BJP Over NEET
Kejriwal Meets Family Of Teen, Slams BJP Over NEET
NEET Aspirant's Death: Political Leaders Demand Accountability
NEET Aspirant's Death: Political Leaders Demand Accountability
NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Exam Cancellation Suspected
NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide; Exam Cancellation Suspected
Odisha NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Exam
Odisha NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Exam
NEET Aspirant In Delhi Ends Life Amid Exam Concerns
NEET Aspirant In Delhi Ends Life Amid Exam Concerns

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Anantnag's Apple Valleys Witness Massive Tourism Revival5:12

Anantnag's Apple Valleys Witness Massive Tourism Revival

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai1:51

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai

Madurai's Iconic Fishing Festival Revives Heritage and Excitement2:04

Madurai's Iconic Fishing Festival Revives Heritage and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO