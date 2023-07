After 30 years, Kashmiri Pandits held special prayers at the Shiv temple at Dhobiwan village in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The gates of the temple were opened after over three decades together by members of the Pandit and Muslim communities.

A special puja was held and prasad was distributed on the occasion.

All Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Members from both communities open the gate of the Shiv temple.

IMAGE: People from both communities enter the temple.

IMAGE: Pandits offer special puja at the temple.

IMAGE: Devotees at the temple.

IMAGE: A view of devotees and others gathered at the temple.

IMAGE: Pandits distribute sweets among the Muslims.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the temple.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com