Rediff.com  » News » A Selfie With Naveen Babu

A Selfie With Naveen Babu

By Rediff News Bureau
May 01, 2022 17:29 IST
Please click on the image for a photograph from Saturday's joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra, acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik take a selfie at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.
Justice Mishra, a native of Bolangir in Odisha, was a judge of the Odisha high court for 12 years before he was transferred to the Uttarakhand high court in October 2021. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
When Didi Met Yogi...
CJI reminds of 'Lakshman Rekha' at meet with CMs, PM
False narratives about judges must be refuted: CJI
Will tainted Hales get back into England squad?
When Didi Met Yogi...
Modi to discuss stand on Ukraine during Europe visit
P C George arrested for anti-Muslim remark, gets bail
The War Against Coronavirus

Modi, CJI bat for use of local languages in courts

Govt has started maligning judges, unfortunate: CJI

