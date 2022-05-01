A Selfie With Naveen Babu

IMAGE: Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra, acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand high court, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik take a selfie at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Justice Mishra, a native of Bolangir in Odisha, was a judge of the Odisha high court for 12 years before he was transferred to the Uttarakhand high court in October 2021. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo