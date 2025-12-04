A Rolls Royce Floating Off Juhu Beach?

Photograph: ANI Photo

A Rolls Royce-shaped watercraft has become a major new attraction off Mumbai's Juhu beach, drawing crowds with its luxury themed 'car in the sea' experience.

Created by Pramod Pawar after inspiration from Dubai, the vessel adds to Maharashtra's growing portfolio of international style water sports.

Officials say innovations like this aim to bring the state's coastal tourism up to full global standards, with the team planning more offerings such as flyboarding and Ferrari or Lamborghini inspired boats.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff