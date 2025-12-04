HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
A Rolls Royce Floating Off Juhu Beach?

A Rolls Royce Floating Off Juhu Beach?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 04, 2025 17:28 IST

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

A Rolls Royce-shaped watercraft has become a major new attraction off Mumbai's Juhu beach, drawing crowds with its luxury themed 'car in the sea' experience.

Created by Pramod Pawar after inspiration from Dubai, the vessel adds to Maharashtra's growing portfolio of international style water sports.

Officials say innovations like this aim to bring the state's coastal tourism up to full global standards, with the team planning more offerings such as flyboarding and Ferrari or Lamborghini inspired boats.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

