Where Will You Travel This Summer?

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Northeast India and Kerala remain favourite travel spots for domestic tourists.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jan Vašek/pixabay.com

During this summer, Indian travel buffs are opting for destinations that provide an escape from the ominous heat, along with coastal regions within the country and countries offering visa-free travel.

Destinations such as Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Northeast India and Kerala remain the favourite travel spots for domestic tourists, according to Thomas Cook.

Meanwhile in Europe, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic continue to be the top international summer destinations, said SOTC Travel.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE and visa, Thomas Cook India, said that visa-free destinations are fuelling outbound travel demand.

Destinations like Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, Maldives and Mauritius have seen robust growth due to ease of access.

"Interestingly, visa-free destinations allow travellers to channel cost savings towards luxury upgrades, such as learning Muay Thai (art of kickboxing) from a professional, detox programmes in luxury resorts in Thailand, snorkelling in Mauritius, or Michelin-star underwater dining in Maldives," said S D Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel.

On the other hand, Kale noted that phenomenon-based travel has emerged as a key trend, with travellers seeking premium experiences such as Antarctica's icebreaker cruises, Northern Lights experiences in Finland and Murmansk, with stays in glass-domed igloos, Arctic suites, and Arctic Treehouses.

Self-drive adventures across South Africa's vineyards in convertibles or on Harley-Davidsons are also gaining popularity, he add.

At the same time, hotels and alternative accommodation across India are seeing a rise in hotel room rates and occupancy driven by corporate and leisure travel, weddings, and summer vacations.

Rajiv Mehra, general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), said hotel room rates have increased by 10 to 12 per cent across luxury, mid-scale, and budget segments compared to last summer.

"Prices are expected to rise by 6 to 10 per cent, with luxury and upscale hotels in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru seeing hikes of up to 15 per cent," said Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

"Preference for hill stations is at an all-time high during peak summers. We have hotels in Mussoorie and Rishikesh which are poised to meet this demand," said Monisha Dewan, vice-president, sales and distribution, South Asia, Marriott International.

"Lesser-known gems like Coorg and Mahabaleshwar are also gaining popularity, reflecting travellers' evolving preference for comfort, experiences, and breathtaking locales," added Dewan.

She said that more auspicious dates for weddings in May will help boost the hotel's revenues across its portfolio in India.

Marriott International is anticipating hotel room rates in the April-June period to rise by a high single digit.

Similar to Marriott International, ITC Hotels is observing demand across its key leisure destinations like Udaipur, Jaipur and Himachal Pradesh alongside the popular beach retreat at Mahabalipuram due to the favourable weather.

Unlike last summer, when elections affected hotel bookings, demand has improved this year. Vishal Kamat, executive director, Kamat Hotels, said room rates could increase by 8 to 12 per cent.

"Depending on the date and hotel brand, room rates can typically range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 25,000 per night this summer," he added.

Both Kamat and ITC Hotels spokesperson corroborate with Dewan that wedding dates in April and May this year will further boost the hotel's occupancy.

"Accor's hotels in India typically experience the highest summer demand in well-established tourist destinations such as Goa, Kerala and Rajasthan, and major metropolitan areas like Mumbai and Delhi.

"These locations have long been popular among both domestic and international travellers," said Gaurav Shrivastava, cluster director, revenue management of Fairmont Jaipur and Raffles Jaipur (both part of Accor Hotels).

The international hotel brand is projecting 17 per cent occupancy growth during the April-June period year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Compared to last summer, Rohit Arora, V-P, development, Goa and Patiala operations, and head of leisure, sales and institutional relations, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, agrees with Mehra. He expects the room rates to be up by 10 to 12 per cent this summer.

"With rising temperatures, travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer a respite from the summer heat.

"Our Zone Connect by The Park Hotels in Mussoorie, Lansdowne, Manali, and Dimapur are already seeing strong traction for the upcoming season," said Arora.

Apart from traditional stays like hotels, alternative accommodations are also seeing a rise in occupancy and bookings this summer.

"Over the past 18 months, we've been expanding our portfolio in cooler destinations like the Himalayas, Nilgiris, and Sahyadris, knowing that travellers would be looking for peaceful getaways away from the crowds," said Devendra Parulekar, founder, SaffronStays, a luxury villa rental platform.

Parulekar added that occupancy rates are expected to hit 60 to 65 per cent, with a projected 25 to 30 per cent growth compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, CEO and co-founder, Zo World and Zostel, expects 15 to 20 per cent growth in occupancy. It will be driven by the rising popularity of hostels in offbeat destinations like Rishikesh, Kasol, Hampi, and Mukteshwar.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com