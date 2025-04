On Sunday, April 6, 2025, Ramashankar Tiwari paid his final respects to his son Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari, the Indian Air Force para jump instructor, who tragically lost his life due to a technical malfunction that prevented his parachute from opening during a demonstration drop.

IMAGE: Ramashankar Tiwari pays his respects to the mortal remains of his son Indian Air Force para jump instructor Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari in Pratapgarh. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari's grief-stricken wife and son mourn his death.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com