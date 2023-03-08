News
A Day Of Colour For These Widows

A Day Of Colour For These Widows

By REDIFF NEWS
March 08, 2023 16:24 IST
Widows in Vrindavan enjoy Holi under the auspices of Sulabh International, an NGO trying to improve the living condition of widows having no one to support them and living in government shelter homes.

The homes are a haven for many Hindu widows, who find themselves homeless and destitute after the deaths of their spouses.

Every year, celebrations for Holi are a highlight, bringing much-needed levity into the lives of the widows.

Glimpses of those days during the year when they shower flower petals, dance, sing and play with colours.

 

IMAGE: Widows take part in Holi celebrations in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Widows watch the Holi celebrations at a temple in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

 

 

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

 

Photograph: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
