9 Noisiest Cities In The World

City life is rarely accompanied by silence.

High-pitched horns, relentless construction, heavy industry and crowded, busy streets create a constant din in many megapolises.

With the UN predicting that nearly two-thirds of the global population will live in cities by 2050, noise pollution is expected to worsen.

According to a United Nations Environment Program 2022 report, these nine cities are known for particularly high sound levels.

The UNEP hasn't recently updated its study but it is believed in the next revision Cairo and Mumbai might figure with Mumbai's noise levels crossing 117 dB at Diwali according to Awaaz Foundation.

Where in the world is there noise?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanima Nasrin/Wikimedia Commons

1. Dhaka, Bangladesh: About 119 dB

Bangladesh's capital has expanded rapidly, bringing packed roads, constant ongoing building work and dense neighbourhoods. The unending clamour has become a serious health concern for locals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashishb04/Wikimedia Commons

2. Moradabad, India: About 114 dB

Famed for its brassware industry, Moradabad sees constant industrial activity alongside congested streets. Tight lanes intensify traffic jams, leading to frequent honking. And there's non-stop mechanical racket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fassifarooq/Wikimedia Commons

3. Islamabad, Pakistan: About 105 dB

Although carefully planned, Islamabad has witnessed growing disturbance from increased vehicular noise and infrastructure projects. Expanding suburbs are steadily losing their earlier calm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajshahi Cadet College/Wikimedia Commons

4. Rajshahi, Bangladesh: About 103 dB

This busy Bangladeshi city faces mounting noise from commercial growth and transport movement. Weak enforcement of sound-control rules worsens the situation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Christopher/Wikimedia Commons

5. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: About 100-103 dB

Scooters dominate the streets here, creating a persistent hum. Industrial zones and an energetic nightlife scene further raise ambient sound levels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surudayo Ikusika/Wikimedia Commons

6. Ibadan, Nigeria: About 101 dB

One of Nigeria's largest cities, Ibadan combines crowded highways, open markets and manufacturing activity in one metropolitan area and there's intense noise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prakash Budha/Wikimedia Commons

7. Kupondole, Nepal: About 100 dB

Situated in the Kathmandu Valley, Kupondole deals with dense development, construction projects and heavy traffic. Narrow roads trap and amplify urban sounds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chettouh Nabil/Wikimedia Commons

8. Algiers, Algeria: About 99-100 dB

The Algerian capital's busy harbour operations and packed streets generate considerable background noise. Continued urban growth and rising vehicle numbers keep levels elevated.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Andy Marchand/Wikimedia Commons

9. Bangkok, Thailand: About 99 dB

Thailand's capital rarely sleeps. Traffic congestion, lively street commerce, nightlife and infrastructure work combine to create a near-constant urban roar.