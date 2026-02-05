8 Most Unusual Museums In India

When you enter a museum you expect to see art, historical artefacts, old photographs, valuable documents.

But some Indian museum collections go far beyond the expected, unlocking quirky facts you never knew about. Or displaying the most intriguing items.

A cat museum in Karnataka. A vastu sangrahalaya for toilets.

These museums give a different spin to ordinary objects -- toilets become indicators of social hierarchy, everyday jharoos turn into symbols of agrarian life and seemingly ordinary items reveal extraordinary tales about people and place.

Let curiosity lead the way and step inside 8 of India's most oddest museums.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jin Min Cat World/Instagram

1. Cat Museum, Mysore

Right opposite the Madhuvana royal cemetery, on Nanjangud road, sits the Jin Min Cat Museum, a warm-hearted labour of love shaped by one man's lifelong fondness for felines.

Brought to life by Sharath, an ardent cat enthusiast, the space is ruled by more than 20 whiskered inhabitants, who lend the museum its unmistakable character.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sulabh International Museum of Toilets

2. Sulabh International Museum Of Toilets, New Delhi

We use them every day but ever wondered about the evolution of toilets?

At this Dilli museum, established in 1992 by activist Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, they trace the history of the toilet for the past 4,500 years. From simple chamber pots to elaborate decorated Victorian toilet seats, you'll see it all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paradox Museum

3. Paradox Museum, Mumbai

Walk into one of Mumbai's most entertaining and thought-provoking attractions for visitors of every age. Packed with mind-boggling paradoxes, they challenge what you believe to be real and are designed to delight and amaze.

Head there tomorrow and let your perception be turned upside down.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vjdchauhan/Wikimedia Commons

4. Shivalik Fossil Park, Himachal Pradesh

Located in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, the park is designed as a museum and brings ancient worlds back to life through fossil displays.

Also known as Suketi Fossil Park, it is the largest of its kind in Asia and a recognised National Geo-Heritage Monument.

Photograph: Kind courtesy arnajharna

5. Arna Jharna Museum Of Brooms, Keroo, Rajasthan

At this museum the broom gets its due. What would we do without this trusted household item?

Arna-Jharna makes you realise it is a subtle symbol of desert skill, ecological harmony and community life forged in a harsh, arid land.

6. Black Magic And Witchcraft Museum, Mayong, Assam

Set in an Assamese village, the Mayong Central Museum and Emporium delves into a past steeped in mysticism and arcane traditions.

Positioned close to the banks of the Brahmaputra, the museum brings together rare manuscripts, ritual instruments and intriguing relics linked to Mayong's long-standing reputation as India's hub of occult practices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy NIMHANS Brain Museum

7. Neuropathology Brain Museum, Bengaluru

Lined up in transparent containers are around 400 preserved human brains, each telling a stark medical story of its own.

Gathered over more than three decades, the collection features specimens impacted by traumatic injuries, vascular conditions, infections of the nervous system, degenerative illnesses and tumours, alongside a small selection from animal species.

What truly sets this museum apart is its extraordinary openness -- visitors, on special request, are given the rare chance to handle and experience the texture of an actual human brain, turning curiosity into an unforgettable encounter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Tourism

8. Kite Museum, Ahmedabad

A sweet, cute place, the city's deep-rooted love for kites is on display here. It features an eye-catching range of specially-crafted pieces, from glittering mirror-embellished designs to delicate kites measuring just 16 to 22 centimetres.

Adding to the charm are elegant Japanese styles and vibrant block-printed creations, each reflecting artistry that lends beauty to the sky.