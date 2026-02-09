10 Indian Cities With The Worst Traffic

In India's fast-growing urban sprawl, much frustrating time is often lost behind steering wheels.

According to the latest TomTom Traffic Index data, these 10 Indian cities record the highest number of hours lost annually during peak-hour congestion, turning everyday commutes into slow-moving marathons.

Photograph: ANI Photo

1. Bengaluru

At the top of the list firmly sits Bengaluru, where motorists lose an astonishing 168 hours every year stuck in traffic.

Once celebrated for its pleasant climate and tree-lined avenues, Bengaluru now pays the price of rapid growth and overstretched infrastructure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chawla.nishant/Wikimedia Commons

2. Pune

Not far behind is Pune, where drivers spend close to 152 hours annually navigating packed roads.

The city's transformation from a quiet education hub/university town to a congested booming industrial and IT centre has come at the cost of smoother travel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arne Hückelheim/Wikimedia Commons

3. Kolkata

With its colonial-era road network and dense population, Kolkata is at No 3.

Hapless commuters log around 150 hours lost time each year in jams -- a reminder that historic cities often struggle to accommodate modern traffic volumes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

4. Chennai

Roughly 132 hours annually is surrendered to traffic gridlocks in Chennai, particularly during peak office timings, when arterial roads slow to a crawl.

Photograph: PTI Photo

5. Mumbai

India's financial powerhouse, Mumbai, records about 126 hours of traffic delays every year -- limited road space and relentless vehicular movement leave little room to breathe and only space to honk.

Photograph: ANI Photo

6. Hyderabad

Hyderabad is next, with motorists losing approximately 123 hours annually, as expanding suburbs and rising vehicle ownership add pressure to the city's road network.

Photograph: Kind courtesy A.Savin/Wikimedia Commons

7. Jaipur

Tourist-friendly Jaipur finds itself on the list too, with drivers spending around 121 hours a year in traffic, especially along busy commercial corridors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinayaraj/Wikimedia Commons

8. Ernakulam

Down South, Ernakulam -- the commercial heart of Kochi -- reports nearly 118 hours of congestion annually, reflecting the strain on roads squeezed between water bodies and urban expansion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatemeh M. Saradj/Wikimedia Commons

9. Ahmedabad

Despite its wide roads and planned layouts, Amdavadis clock about 106 hours lost each year to traffic gnarls, underscoring how growth often outpaces infrastructure upgrades.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Biswarup Ganguly/Wikimedia Commons

10. New Delhi

Rounding off the list at a surprising No 10 is New Delhi (didn't you think it would be higher up?), where even with its extensive road network, commuters spend close to 104 hours annually stuck in traffic, particularly during rush hours and peak times.